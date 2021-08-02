Digimon Adventure Brings Tentomon's Mega Evolution to the Reboot

✖

Digimon Adventure has finally brought Tentomon's Mega Evolution to the reboot anime series! The series is now in the midst of its final arc as the DigiDestined have separated in order to figure out the power behind each of their respective Crests, and this has resulted in the debut of both familiar and brand new Mega Evolutions. This is the most dramatic departure from the original anime series just yet as while we had seen the full slate of Mega Evolutions in future sequels and movies, we never got to see them in action in the TV anime.

This includes previous reboot additions such as Rosemon and more, and the newest episode of the series brought about another with Tentomon's full Mega Evolution to HerakleKabuterimon (or now as HerculesKabuterimon in some English translations for the Digimon). With Koushiro testing his knowledge to its fullest extent in Episode 59, his Crest fully activated and unlocked this powerful new form for his partner. Check it out below as spotted by @miamzs2001 on Twitter:

The newest episode of the series saw Koushiro (Izzy in the original English dub) tested with a Nanomon who was infected by a dark virus. Nanomon had been putting him through these increasingly tougher tests, and had even threatened to turn Tai into a Nanomon if Koushiro had not been able to make it through the tests in a certain amount of time. Coupling onto this worry was the Mega level threat of GranKuwagamon, which Koushiro and AlturKabuterimon were unable to take down with their current power.

Thankfully all of this use of knowledge had powered up his Crest of Knowledge and fully gave his partner enough power to evolve into the Mega level HerakleKabuterimon. With this, GranKuwagamon was no match and yet another one of the DigiDestined has reached their peak of power. Now that only leaves one remaining, and one that we'll see fairly soon as Digimon Adventure's reboot series comes to an end.

