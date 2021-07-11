Digimon Adventure Debuts Shining New Garurumon Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure has debuted a shining and surprising new Garurumon Mega Evolution with the newest episode of the series! Toei Animation's official reboot series has made some major shake ups from how the original series from two decades ago progressed, and one of the big detours that fans have seen over the course of this new series is the availability of other sub-evolutionary forms branching off from the main ones we had seen in that first series. With the final arc of the series exploring the secrets of each DigiDestined's Crest, the newest episode was Yamato and Gabumon's challenge.

Just as how Tai and Agumon were able to do with BlitzGreymon before, the newest episode of the reboot series officially debuted a brand new Mega Evolution for Gabumon. Channeling the power of a lost golden sword, Yamato and Gabumon were able to push to a variant of MetalGarurumon with the shining CresGarurumon in order to take down a spooky new opponent in the latest episode. Check it out below as shared by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

The final arc of the series has been unleashing each of the previously unseen Mega Evolutionary forms for each of the DigiDestined, but it's been a different case for Yamato and Gabumon as they have not only previously joined forces with Tai to form Omnimon, but have also previously unlocked the MetalGarurumon Mega form as well. So the newest episode had challenged the two of them in a new way as they had been facing Zanbamon, a ghostly remnant of a battle long in the past.

The most interesting thing about this evolution was how Gabumon began to remember how he took part in this fight in the past (which ties into the Holy Digimon war of the past that the series has yet to really flesh out), and it's what ultimately helped him and Yamato channel the energy through a left over sword from the new mega, and brought about CresGarurumon in the episode. Now it's just a matter of waiting to see whether or not we get this form again in the future.

There's a version of Omnimon that incorporates BlitzGreymon and CresGarurumon rather than the WarGreymon and MetalGarurumon of the original, and that's an exciting prospect of potentially getting to see this in action in the reboot's future! But what did you think of CresGarurumon's debut in the newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!