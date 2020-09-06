Digimon Adventure Introduces Tentomon's Ultimate Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary series has been shaking things up with a string of Ultimate Evolutions for the new take on the DigiDestined, and the newest episode of the series has finally showed off Tentomon's Ultimate Evolution. As Izzy and the other DigiDestined have split up to make their way across the Dark Continent, many of the threats have been much stronger than ever expected. The Champion forms were quickly revealed to be not enough to survive, and so the latest few episodes have seen each of the Digimon partners evolve to the next level one by one.

The newest episode of the series was focused on Izzy and Tentomon as he, Tai, and Mimi found themselves under attack by a swarm of Kuwagamon led by the Ultimate level threat, Okuwamon. But as Izzy was left without his tablet due to it finally shutting down, he was frozen stiff because he no longer had access to the kind of data that he would form his plans with.

Thanks to a pep talk from Kabuterimon, Izzy realizes that the true strength of his mind doesn't come from the tablet but instead from his quick observation and critical thinking skills. With this knowledge in hand, his Digivice glows with a new power and Kabuterimon evolves into the next stage, Atlur Kabuterimon (which fans of the dub will recognize as MegaKabuterimon).

Kabuterimon to Atlur Kabuterimon evolution sequence pic.twitter.com/CCgndr4TMC — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) September 6, 2020

This evolution quickly came in handy as Atlur Kabuterimon was quickly much stronger than Okuwamon. Using the same kind of heavy hitting attacks that Kabuterimon used, it was instead made that much stronger with a tough outer shell and even tougher Horn Buster attack. Now that Tentomon has joined the ranks of the Ultimate levels, it's time for the series to move onto the next big one with Joe and Gomamon.

Although these evolutions have come at a quick rate, Izzy's is the first real one that feels truly earned. But as these evolutions begin to slow down, we'll soon see the kind of true threat they are all powering so much up for. But what do you think?

What did you think of Atlur Kabuterimon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure series? How does it compare to its debut in the original series? How are you liking the Ultimate Evolution debuts so far?