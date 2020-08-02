Digimon Adventure Gets Serious with Devimon's Appearance

✖

Digimon Adventure's big 20th Anniversary reboot has been a much darker outing for the classic DigiDestined than first expected, and there's no better example of this than with the re-appearance of Devimon in the newest episode of the series. After teasing his appearance in the series as being behind the Soundbirdmon and Ogremon's attacks on the chosen children, Episode 9 of the series takes the threat to the next level with Devimon's first speaking moments in the anime. He wastes no time in chastising Ogremon, and doubling down on the fact that he's out to kill these children.

Devimon was the first real villain of the original series from over 20 years ago, and while he was always a dark presence the threat was later eclipsed by even more violent and dark monsters introduced later in the series. But it's much different this time around as it's clear that this Devimon is leaving no room for error as he has already raised the stakes with an Ultimate level Digimon.

Devimon was first introduced to this reboot series as one of the Dark Digimon that defeated the Holy Digimon years before the events of the reboot series. Ever since the DigiDestined came to the Digital World, he has been sending what are essentially assassins after them as he controls them through some kind of sound wave from the Soundbirdmon rather than the Dark gears seen in the original series.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

This new version of Devimon is not only much scarier, but he's got less patience for Ogremon. He tells Ogremon not to fail again, and even sends a contingency plan with the release of DarkTyranomon later in the episode. He no longer trusts Ogremon to do the job, and sends a replacement monster to not only kill the children but to tie up any loose ends. The series is building to a fight with Devimon, and if he's controlling Ultimate level threats, how strong will the new version of the villain be?

Will the DigiDestined be able to defeat Devimon on their own? Or will they need the same kind of angelic help that they got in the original anime series from years ago? How strong do you think this new take on Devimon is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

