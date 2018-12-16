‘Digimon Adventure tri.’ Complete Collection Blu-ray Set Released

Digimon recently celebrated a big anniversary with a return to Digimon Adventure with a series of films titled Digimon Adventure tri. Now that all six films are available, interested fans can now nab the entire collection in one go.

Digimon Adventure tri.‘s complete six film collection is now available from Shout! Factory. But only seems to be available in Blu-ray for this collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find out more about the collection at the following link here, and it seems that the only way to get the DVD versions of the films are with the single releases for each film. The collection includes the Reunion, Determination, Confession, Loss, Coexistence, and Future along with many special features included with each of the single releases. It’ll run interested fans $71.97 USD, and may be a better option for those who have yet to purchase the films themselves.

Digimon returned to Digimon Adventure to tell one more story for the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

Toei Animation will soon return to the original eight Digi-Destined with a new special film project in the works for the 20th Anniversary. Tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, Toei Animation confirmed Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe are returning from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively.

The film has already garnered massive attention from fans due to its first art reveal featuring Matt and Tai aged up to their 20s. Something fans had been preparing for as the characters have been aging since Digimon Adventure Tri.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.