Digimon Got Away With a NSFW Easter Egg Years Ago

Digimon has been around for decades now, and it is only growing. Back in the day, kids across the globe tuned in to watch Tai and the gang go on adventures, and those once-young fans have now grown into adults. Their nostalgia for all things Digimon is real, and this had led to a surge in popularity as of late. This push can be seen very easily with Digimon Adventure 02, and thanks to its comeuppance, fans are finally noticing a NSFW detail in the anime.

The whole thing came to light on social media after fans reviewed Digimon Adventure 02: Revenge of Diaboromon. The movie, which went live in Japan back in 2001, made its U.S. launch years later. The English dub went live in August 2005, and it brought Diaboromon to life. When Tai, Kari, and others are trapped in the Internet by the beat, it falls to the 02 team to save them. The group gets to work saving their friends in the Digital World all while fighting off Diaboromon in the Real World.

In the end, the DigiDestined are able to send the vengeful monster back to the Digital World, so this action-packed plot kept fans entertained. In fact, it kept fans hooked to the point they missed a NSFW poster hiding in the movie. As you can see above, fans began circulating the hidden nod online after audiences noticed the localized poster. The promo is advertising a band known as "Neikd Star", and it only gets worse from there.

After all, the poster features a crude symbol of sex using the gender signs for males and females. The in-anime promo also says the concert will be a "shocking night, f-cking night." Honestly, there is no good reason a poster this vulgar made it into Digimon Adventure 02 given its demographic. But alas, it made the cut.

If you have never seen Digimon Adventure 02: The Revenge of Diaboromon, you can see this poster yourself by picking up a copy of the movie. Physical editions of the 2001 film are available on Amazon. As for Digimon Adventure 02, the anime is gearing up for a rerelease in the United States. So for those wanting more details on the show, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Four years after Tai, Mimi and the rest of the Digidestined brought peace to the digital world and found their way back home, the Digimon Emperor – a new villain – threatens the world and its Digital Monsters. With some the original kids off to junior high, a new generation is chosen to defend and save the world from evil. Davis, Yolei, Cody, and Ken join T.K and Kari to form the new Digidestined team. Together they journey back to the Digital World to battle the Digimon Emperor and free all the Digital Monsters from his control."

