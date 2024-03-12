Digimon Is Launching a Pricey, Full-Color Digivice

The Digital Monsters are looking to release one of their biggest pieces of merch to date, but you might have to pony up more than expected.

As anime grows bigger in recent memory, it should come as no surprise that more merchandise is created to help fans celebrate some of their favorite franchises. Right now, as an anime fan, you can buy Dragon Balls, swords from Bleach's Soul Society, a Dragon Slayer from Berserk, and Pokeballs so you can pretend to be Pokemon's Ash Ketchum. Now, Digimon fans will have the opportunity to own their very own Digivices this year to see if they can capture digital monsters of their own.

To help in celebrating the 25th anniversary of Digimon, the franchise isn't just releasing these new Digivices, but had a convention to honor the digital monsters. An official message from "Starting with the theatrical version of Digimon Adventure released on March 6, 1999, and the TV animation of the same title that began on March 7, 1999, many selected children and their partner Digimon have spun the story of 'Digimon Animation'. We would like to express our gratitude to all the "children" who have adventured with us. Digimon will continue to evolve into a future yet to be seen."

Digimon Remain The Champions

Two iterations of the Digivices are currently available to pre-order via Premium Bandai, with the pre-order period coming to a close this April. The Digivices will be sent out this September, with Bandai offering a blue and orange version of the device that helps you develop your own digital monster. If you want your own Digivice, the color devices will retail for around $110 USD so get your Digi-wallets ready.

Here's how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming Digivice, "25 years since that unforgettable summer adventure, the adventure evolves now! DIGIVICE Digivice 25th Color Evolution currently accepting reservations! DIGIVICE Digivice will finally reach its ultimate evolution. Become one of the "chosen children" and embark on a great adventure in a brilliantly resurrected digital world！ Grab your DIGIVICE and let's go on an adventure!"

If you haven't dove into the Digimon world before, here's how Toei Animation describes the original anime series, "While at summer camp, seven kids – Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K. – come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon – short for Digital Monsters – who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home."

Via Premium Bandai