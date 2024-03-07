Digimon Celebrates Anime's 25th Anniversary With Special Logo

Digimon is now celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the anime franchise, and kicked things off with a cool new visual highlighting all of its series over the years! It's been a long run for Digimon as the original digital pet game turned massive anime franchise has sparked all kinds of sequels, movies, games, trading card games, and much more since it all began all those years ago. The franchise has been going all out for many of its milestone anniversaries over the years, and that's no different with the biggest milestone anniversary for the anime yet as it turns 25 years old this year.

First beginning on March 6th, 1999 in Japan with the premiere of the original Digimon Adventure movie (which then led to the debut of the TV anime a few days later), Digimon's anime is now 25 years old. It's since had many young DigiDestined take on major foes since the original incarnation, and that's what is being showcased with the special new poster released to help celebrate this major milestone. Ranging from Tai to Hiro, you can check out Digimon's 25th anniversary special visual below:

Happy 25th Anniversary to Digimon Animation‼️ (3/6/24)



Take a look at the main visual that commemorates this monumental anniversary‼️



Check out https://t.co/oh0Og4ATLx to see how we'll be celebrating! #digimonanimation25th #digimon pic.twitter.com/K83iNZPPW6 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 6, 2024

What's Next for Digimon's 25th Anniversary?

Digimon's 25th anniversary will be continuing with the Digimon Con 2024 event, which will be streaming live on March 9 at 7pm PST／10pm EST with Digimon Partners' official YouTube channel. Chika Sakamoto (voice of Agumon), Mayumi Yamaguchi (voice of Gabumon), and Atori Shigematsu (voice of Piyomon) will be in attendance with Digimon having other secret plans for what to expect from the big event! Toei Animation shared the following message for Digimon's 25th anniversary:

"Starting with the theatrical version of Digimon Adventure released on March 6, 1999, and the TV animation of the same title that began on March 7, 1999, many selected children and their partner Digimon have spun the story of 'Digimon Animation'. We would like to express our gratitude to all the "children" who have adventured with us. Digimon will continue to evolve into a future yet to be seen."

Are you excited for Digimon's 25th Anniversary? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!