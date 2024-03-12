Digimon Liberator Shares Special Prologue, Release Date

Digimon is celebrating a big milestone this year, and it has goodies on the way to keep fans busy. If you didn't realize, 2024 marks the anime's 25th anniversary, and all eyes are on Digimon's birthday gifts. The series has a number of projects in the work including a new manga called Digimon Liberator. And now, we have been given a brand-new look at the comic.

As you can see below, a special Digimon Liberator gift was given to fans this past week. In the wake of DigimonCon, chapter zero of Digimon Liberator was released. It is there fans can get a first look at the online manga, and we're learned when the actual series will begin.

According to the latest update, Digimon Liberator will go live on April 25th in Japan. At this point, no word has been given on whether this manga will be published simultaneously in languages beyond Japanese. So far, it seems like the comic's English website will keep up with the launch of Digimon Liberator, so fans can keep their fingers crossed.

As for chapter zero, you can check out Digimon Liberator here. The prologue sets the stakes as we meet our leads. Shoto Kazama makes their grand debut here, and he is looking good at the moment. So for those wanting to know more about Digimon Liberator, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"The Digimon card game has evolved. After a year-long closed beta test, "Digimon Liberator," a futuristic and fully immersive

game that allows players to enjoy card battles in the metaverse space of Lacuna, has finally been officially launched. Shoto Kazama, a boy who has never been able to win a card battle because of his habit of giving up on things easily, enters the world of Liberator through the invitation of his childhood friend, Arisa Kinosaki. Encounters with wild Digimon. Battles with NPCs who have gone rogue. These various happenings set the wheels of fate in motion."

What do you think about this new look at Digimon Liberator? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!