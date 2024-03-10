Digimon Ushers in 25th Anniversary With Special Anime PV: Watch

Believe it or not, the Digimon anime just marked a massive anniversary. On March 7th, the franchise stood witness to its 25th anniversary. Back in 1999, Digimon Adventure went live at last, and the anime sparked an IP that has yet to quit. And to celebrate the IP, a special anime promo has been released to mark its 25th anniversary.

As you can see below, the new PV was released as part of an anniversary celebration overseas. This year's Digicon brought the franchise's biggest fans together. It was there the Bandai Namco Filmworks team teased fans on what's to come. But before Digimon can move into the future, it posted a PV that looks back on the past.

The Adventure Continues...

We celebrate the 25th anniversary of Digimon Animation with this special commemorative PV revealed during #DIGIMONCON 2024 today !



Featuring the OP songs of the first four Digimon TV anime series in a new medley! (“Butter-Fly”, “Target ~ Red Shock”,… pic.twitter.com/mm9T3lZGM0 — Toei Animation Europe (@ToeiAnimationEU) March 10, 2024

From Digimon Adventure to Digimon Ghost Game, you can see all of the anime's shows in this shot. The emotional piece will make just about any fan depressed, but there is no reason to be. Anime is thriving all over the world these days, so Digimon is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the perfect time.

Now if you are not familiar with the history of Digimon, the original series began under Toei Animation in 1999 before ending a year later. From there, several other several were born including Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, Digimon Fusion, and the recent reboot of Digimon Adventure in 2020. With video games and manga under its thumb, Digimon has become an anime legend. So if you love Digimon, you can expect the IP to drop even more goodies as this year goes on.

Want to know more about Digimon? No sweat. You can read its official synopsis below:

"While at summer camp, seven kids – Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K. – come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon – short for Digital Monsters – who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home."

