Classic Digimon English Dubs are Now Streaming on Hulu

That's right, Toei Animation is bringing four major classic Digimon anime titles to Hulu complete with their English dubs! Digimon Adventure recently celebrated the massive 20th Anniversary of the franchise with a brand new rebooted take on the original series. Unfortunately, this new series has been postponed for the foreseeable future due to the impact of COVID-19. But thankfully there's now a brand new way to go back and check out the original anime series through Hulu's streaming service before the reboot makes its big return.

Toei Animation confirmed the news on Twitter that the first four seasons of the series -- Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, and Digimon Frontier -- are now available for streaming through Hulu. This is the English dubbed release of each of these seasons, so fans hoping to see the English dubbed releases will have to search out other platforms.

These series had been available through Hulu previously, but the license unfortunately had expired. Thankfully, things have been restored and now fans of these classic entries in the franchise will have a way to fill in the gaps before the Digimon Adventure makes its return (hopefully) sometime later this year. These first four seasons are only a fraction of the franchise as a whole, but they are undoubtedly going to be the ones with the biggest fanbases.

Several of fans' favorite digital monsters and memories overall come from these entries in particular, and it's one of the few cases where the English dubbed run of an anime is far more prevalent and popular than the original release of the series. This was especially true for Digimon Tamers, which continues to be one of the most popular among the entire franchise as a whole to many fans who grew up watching the anime.

