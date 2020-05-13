Digimon Fans Vote for Their Favorite Monsters to Date

There are well over a thousand Digimon vying for the attention of fans today, but there can only be ten top favorites. The fandom has long argued over which monsters are the strongest, but the official Digimon website ran a poll last month asking fans to vote for their favorite monsters from the Digimon anime series. Now, the results are in, and you may not see some of the results coming.

The full list of winners can be found below but ComicBook.com wants to highlight a few surprises which took us off guard. The task of narrowing down all 1,400+ Digimon is a monumental one, but fans did so easily enough. In the number ten spot, it turns out Patamon took home a win, and fans were glad to see one of the original DigiDestined partners on the list.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What is more surprising is that Agumon only ranked in fifth place amongst fans. For context, Taichi's monster rating so low would be like if the Pokemon fandom shunned Pikachu; It is hard to believe the beast rated so low amongst his peers. It does help that WarGreymon landed in second place which is one of Agumon's evolutions, but it seems his basic form is not as appealing to fans.

Much of the list is dominated by other Digimon evolutions rather than straight partners. The only other base forms which placed are Terriermon and Veemon which may surprise season one purists. Gabumon didn't make the cut while monsters from season two and later films scored a win. But once the Digimon fandom has spoken, well - there is nothing to be done to change things.

Did your favorite monster make the cut below...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Crunchyroll