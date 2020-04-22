7 Classic Digimon that Need to Show Up in the Reboot

Devimon (Photo: Toei Animation) The Digimon Adventure reboot already seems to be telling a much different story than the original series. The first arc of the original series was focused on Devimon, who was using gears to brainwash Digimon and use them at his will. Eventually, the DigiDestined grew strong enough to defeat Devimon with the help of Angemon. The reboot might change things as it introduces its cast one by one, and might have a different villain at the center of its first arc, but a slick new take on Devimon would certainly be a welcome and nostalgic addition to the new series.

SkullGreymon (Photo: Toei Animation) In the original series, fans were initially freaked out as Tai pushed Greymon to evolve before he was ready. These negative feelings from Tai resulted in an evil version of Greymon's Ultimate form, SkullGreymon. This was a rare moment in the series that shook Tai to his core, and it set off a long period of recovery for the rest of the group too as they were scattered throughout the Digital World for months. Due to the new series seemingly making the Digimon more powerful at the base, SkullGreymon might not make an appearance. But since it was so integral to Tai's journey the first time, the reboot's version of the character needs something at least comprable to this form. It just looks so cool not to see in the updated version of the series.

Myotismon (Photo: Toei Animation) Myotismon was one of the core villains of the first series, and he marked a darker period for the DigiDestined's journey as a whole. With his (literally) demonic presence ushering in some fantastic and memorable moments for fans of the original, Myotismon would be a welcome addition to the new series. If the new anime decides to go off into its own stories with new villains, maybe a spiritual successor to Myotismon would work too? His influence on the series even impacted the second season, so if that doesn't tell you that this villain needs to return nothing will. Imagine how cool that "Grisly Wing" attack will look in the new series?

Wizardmon (Photo: Toei Animation) While Myotismon was indeed important to the original series, one of the most compelling duos of that arc was Gatomon and Wizardmon (and his infamous "hot sauce"). Growing closer with one another, which was huge for the loner Gatomon, Wizardmon remains one of the standouts of that arc for how he helped Kairi's growth as well. His fate in the final series helped to spark Angewomon's arrival, and while that might not be the case the second time around, Wizardmon's friendship helping to take down Gatomon's walls will be sorely missed in the reboot if it's not included.

Sukamon and Chuumon (Photo: Toei Animation) An important element of the original series was how the Digital World was shown to have both good and bad Digimon. It isn't as cut and dry as that, but the nuance was why fans loved the original series so much. Even those who started out as rambunctious bad guys like Sukamon and Chuumon turned out to be not so bad after all. The misguided duo ended up playing a crucial role in Mimi Tachikawa's journey, and it'd be fun to see the poop and mouse duo brought to life again in the new series. If only for the comic relief.

Apocalymon (Photo: Toei Animation) The final villain of the reboot series needs to be a huge threat. One that brings the DigiDestined to the brink as both worlds are threatened as a result. Apocalymon was that for the original series as Tai and the other DigiDestined became so strong, and defeated so many strong opponents, that their final opponent was essentially the god of the empty space itself. As the manifestation of the Digital World's negative energy, Apocalymon served as the final hurdle. It was a shame that the battle was so short in the original series, and a new version of Apocalymon could potentially rectify that in a great way!