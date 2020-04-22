7 Classic Digimon that Need to Show Up in the Reboot
Digimon's franchise is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original series with a brand new rebooted take on the original Digimon Adventure featuring a new version of the DigiDestined, Digital World, and a new story to tell. While it's going to be a bit longer before new episodes of the series return to the air, it's still an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise. The new rebooted take of the series has already been a major hit with older fans of the anime for how much it's willing to play with older characters, but there are a few major Digimon that need to return.
As the new series has the potential to show older fans of the anime new takes of some of their favorite Digimon from the first season, there are several that definitely would benefit from the makeover a 2020 anime series would provide. After seeing the Omnimon battle breathe new life into the old favorite, there's no telling what these Digimon would bring to the table in the reboot!
Read on for a list of seven classic Digimon from the original anime that need to make a comeback in the reboot. Let us know which Digimon you want to see get a reboot makeover in the comments, or you can reach out to me directly about all things Digimon and other cool anime things @Valdezology on Twitter!
Devimon
The Digimon Adventure reboot already seems to be telling a much different story than the original series. The first arc of the original series was focused on Devimon, who was using gears to brainwash Digimon and use them at his will. Eventually, the DigiDestined grew strong enough to defeat Devimon with the help of Angemon. The reboot might change things as it introduces its cast one by one, and might have a different villain at the center of its first arc, but a slick new take on Devimon would certainly be a welcome and nostalgic addition to the new series.
SkullGreymon
In the original series, fans were initially freaked out as Tai pushed Greymon to evolve before he was ready. These negative feelings from Tai resulted in an evil version of Greymon's Ultimate form, SkullGreymon. This was a rare moment in the series that shook Tai to his core, and it set off a long period of recovery for the rest of the group too as they were scattered throughout the Digital World for months.
Due to the new series seemingly making the Digimon more powerful at the base, SkullGreymon might not make an appearance. But since it was so integral to Tai's journey the first time, the reboot's version of the character needs something at least comprable to this form. It just looks so cool not to see in the updated version of the series.
Myotismon
Myotismon was one of the core villains of the first series, and he marked a darker period for the DigiDestined's journey as a whole. With his (literally) demonic presence ushering in some fantastic and memorable moments for fans of the original, Myotismon would be a welcome addition to the new series.
If the new anime decides to go off into its own stories with new villains, maybe a spiritual successor to Myotismon would work too? His influence on the series even impacted the second season, so if that doesn't tell you that this villain needs to return nothing will. Imagine how cool that "Grisly Wing" attack will look in the new series?
Wizardmon
While Myotismon was indeed important to the original series, one of the most compelling duos of that arc was Gatomon and Wizardmon (and his infamous "hot sauce"). Growing closer with one another, which was huge for the loner Gatomon, Wizardmon remains one of the standouts of that arc for how he helped Kairi's growth as well.
His fate in the final series helped to spark Angewomon's arrival, and while that might not be the case the second time around, Wizardmon's friendship helping to take down Gatomon's walls will be sorely missed in the reboot if it's not included.
Sukamon and Chuumon
An important element of the original series was how the Digital World was shown to have both good and bad Digimon. It isn't as cut and dry as that, but the nuance was why fans loved the original series so much. Even those who started out as rambunctious bad guys like Sukamon and Chuumon turned out to be not so bad after all. The misguided duo ended up playing a crucial role in Mimi Tachikawa's journey, and it'd be fun to see the poop and mouse duo brought to life again in the new series. If only for the comic relief.
Apocalymon
The final villain of the reboot series needs to be a huge threat. One that brings the DigiDestined to the brink as both worlds are threatened as a result. Apocalymon was that for the original series as Tai and the other DigiDestined became so strong, and defeated so many strong opponents, that their final opponent was essentially the god of the empty space itself. As the manifestation of the Digital World's negative energy, Apocalymon served as the final hurdle. It was a shame that the battle was so short in the original series, and a new version of Apocalymon could potentially rectify that in a great way!
The Cthulu Digimon
This was a bit of a cheat as it wasn't until the second season, but do you remember that weird horror tinged episode where Kairi was taken to a mysterious beach? There a group of Divermon were trying to recruit her to eventually defeat a powerful shadow Digimon? What happened with that? The original Japanese language release of the episode made it seem like a one-off, but the English dub teased fans that this mysterious Cthulu Digimon (Dragomon) would be playing a role in the later episodes. But it never did! So now's the perfect time to bring it back and right a major wrong.
