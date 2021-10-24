Digimon Ghost Game Reveals New DigiDestined

Digimon Ghost Game has revealed a new member of the DigiDestined with the third episode of the series! Digimon Ghost Game has launched the popular franchise into a new era with a whole new kind of world and characters than we had seen with the Digimon Adventure reboot anime series earlier this year. It’s a dramatically different tone as well as this new series has primarily focused on how Digimon are beginning to interfere with the technology of the human world in the hopes of manifesting on this side of the worlds.

Although the opening and ending themes for Digimon Ghost Game gave fans a look at the full chosen child line up for the series, the first two episodes had been primarily focused on introducing Hiro Amanokawa and Gammamon. But the seeds were planted for the next two members of the chosen children when Hiro was not only given three Digivices by his father, but noticed that a school mate of his, Ruli, was being followed by a Digimon ghost herself. As it was revealed in the new episode, Ruli’s ghost was actually her protector and now the two of them have joined the fight alongside Hiro.

I like that Ruli is the one that get the huge beast looking digimon as her partner. Now I can't wait to see the evolution scene. pic.twitter.com/SwZy8CGviQ — Chai 🥦🍵 // semi hiatus (@Chaizu2) October 24, 2021

The first two episodes had been planting the seeds for Ruli Tsukiyono to join the series in full, but the third episode was her first real focused adventure. It’s revealed that the newest mystery of the week involved a series of red scribbles that appeared on random photos and afflicted humans with various curses in whatever part of their body had been scribbled over. In Ruli’s case it was her hands, and as Hiro discovered, the Digimon ghost who had been following her was trying to protect her from these scribbles.

It was revealed that Dracmon was the one behind the attacks, and was trying to look for a way to manifest. Hiro tells him that he’ll let Dracmon use a Digivice spare that he has, but instead offers it to Ruli and Angoramon. Ruli was inspired to jump into the fight when she saw how hard Angoramon was fighting to protect her, and with the activation of her Digivice, Angoramon manifests in the human world (much like Gammamon) and saves them all from Dracmon’s tricks.

Now Hiro and Ruli are the ones who will be facing off against these Digimon ghosts next, but what do you think of Ruli and Angoramon's team so far? How are you liking the newest Digimon series?