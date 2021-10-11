Digimon Ghost Game Debuts Gammamon’s First Evolution

Digimon Ghost Game has debuted Gammamon’s first evolution with the newest episode of the series! The Digimon franchise has kicked off the next generation of the franchise with the slate of new releases as part of the Fall 2021 schedule of new anime, and its series premiere introduced fans to a new generation of the series’ take on Digimon. This time around its being teased that the Digimon themselves will be active in the real world, and it’ll be up to Hiro Amanogawa and his partner Digimon, Gammamon, to put a stop to these ghostly shenanigans.

The first episode of the series saw Hiro and Gammamon fighting against a scary opponent for the first time, and the stakes have already been raised with the second episode as their latest opponent was just a little bit outside of their power range. As the two of them battled against Mummymon, Hiro’s Digivice had gained enough power to push Gammamon to the next level and brought about the new partner’s very first evolution, the fiery BetelGammamon. Check it out in action below as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Wikimon_news/status/1447044916866129921?s=20

With the debut of BetelGammamon with the second episode of the series, we start to see teases of some of the bigger mysteries that should be unfolding over the course of Digimon Ghost Game. Not only are there many mysteries about how Hiro’s Digivice works specifically (as his being put in danger is what charges it enough to give Gammamon this new evolution), but how his bond with Gammamon will evolve as well as he’s the one providing the various attacks that his partner has used thus far.

The opening theme sequence for the series teases that Gammamon will be unlocking all sorts of other new evolutions as these battles role on, and it looks like each of these will have a specialty of their own. The second episode also teases that we’ll be seeing Hiro partner up with the next member of this newest generation of DigiDestined as well and thus we’ll start to see many more evolutions as the anime continues as well. Not only that, but the grander nature of this series will start to unfold as the episodes continue too!

What do you think? How are you liking Digimon Ghost Game so far? What would you want to see in this newest series for the franchise?