Digimon Shares Closer Look at High-End WarGreymon Figure

One of the bigger differences that can be found between Digimon, Digital Monsters, and Pokemon, Pocket Monsters, are the crazier evolutions found in the former. While most Pokemon simply have one evolution to their name for each creature, Digimon has several as each monster can shift from “Rookie” to “Champion” to “Ultimate” to “Mega”. There’s perhaps no better example of this than Greymon’s form, WarGreymon, that sees the tiny tyrannosaurus transform into something so much more. Bandai Spirits has recently announced a high end figure bringing this “Ultimate”-Mon to life and we have the details!

Bandai Spirits posted new information for the upcoming figurine on their Twitter Account, with several other accounts giving us an even closer look into the detail of this crazy powerful Digimon:

We have an overview/introduction to the Figure-rise Standard model kit of WarGreymon Amplified from Digimon Adventure! A good number of new photos showing off features are included! More at WtW- https://t.co/bckt3YPJnr pic.twitter.com/UnJFP1ILPD — With the Will (@WithTheWill) June 14, 2019

The detailed Digimon will retail for around $40 USD and will be released to Digifans worlwide this October. This figure, along with “Omegamon Amplified”, are the first two of this kind from Bandai, currently being displayed at the International Tokyo Toy Show.

For those not too familiar with Digimon as a series, Greymon is essentially the “Pikachu” of the hit franchise. Unlike Pokemon, all Digimon have the ability to speak the same language as their “trainers” and while Greymon can evolve into his Ultimate form of WarGreymon, he also has the ability to change back to his tinier default.

Greymon was a huge part of the original Digimon Adventure series, linked to his human master Tai and attempting to save both the real and digital world from a variety of threats. In his basic form, he can spit a small ball of fire at opponents, but when he’s in his WarGreymon state, he essentially creates a “Spirit Bomb” that is nearly bigger than himself.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.