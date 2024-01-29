Digimon Liberator Manga Announced

Digimon is gearing up for a brand-new story. Not long ago, the team behind Digimon announced the franchise has a new manga in the works. The series bears the name Digimon Liberator, and it will follow two teens as they explore the Digimon Universe in all his high tech.

As you can see below, Digimon Liberator released its first key visual, and it has a lot going on. In the image, we can see one of our trainers in the back as he faces a massive mon before him. Thankfully, he is not alone as a number of Digimon partners are by his side, but the question remains how our hero got into this sticky situation.

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

According to the team, Digimon Liberator will begin in Spring 2024, and it will be housed on a yet-named web catalog. The manga plans to tie in with a new Digimon TCG set sharing the story's name. This prompted the Digimon TCG team to drop some special info about the project, and it seems Digimon Liberator will put a character named Kazama Shoto center stage.

"Kazama Shoto, a boy with a habit of giving up and a hard time winning card battles, sets foot into the world of Liberator through the invitation of his childhood friend, Kinosaki Arisa. Coming across Pteromon and the others, who are wild Digimon. Battles with NPCs that have gone berserk. These various encounters set the gears of fate in motion in a significant way. This is a story about Digimon and the world," the story's blurb reads.

Following in the vein of Yu-Gi-Oh, it seems this new Digimon series will follow Kazama and his friends as they summon partners using cards. The manga appears be more about tournaments than first-person adventures. Obviously, this kind of storytelling isn't seen often in Digimon as most of its manga projects have been story driven. Now, Digimon Liberator promisees to explore a new side of the franchise, and it will be coming out in a few months.

What do you think about this latest Digimon announcement? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!