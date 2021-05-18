Digimon to Launch New Line of Anime-Centric Model Kits

✖

Digimon Adventure is continuing to tell a brand new tale of the Digi-Destined, revamping the original story that helped introduce the digital monsters to the world of anime, and it seems as if the popular franchise has some brand new figures coming fans' way that will give us a new take on War Greymon. Set to be released this October, War Greymon will join the likes of Gallantmon and Metal Garurumon, making for quite some big collectibles for fans of Digimon to pick up later this year to help celebrate the latest re-telling of the original series.

The digital monsters of Digimon might not be as famous as those of the popular anime franchise of Pokemon, but the series has spawned far more beasts from its series than the latter. With over fourteen hundred digital monsters currently making up the ever-expanding library, it's definitely no surprise that the franchise decided to go with these three popular Digimon for Bandai Hobby Site's upcoming figures. Currently, in the latest episodes of the anime series, the Digi-Destined have found themselves relying on the power of War Greymon to battle against Mugendramon, with the outcome of the battle putting into question whether Tai or War Greymon has survived the experience.

Twitter User With The Will shared this first look at the upcoming plastic model, which depicts one of the most powerful Digimon in a brand new light and will make a worthy addition to fans of the digital monster series that has become one of the biggest in the world of anime:

Digimon is getting a new line of anime accurate design model kits! It begins with WarGreymon from Digimon Adventure, and MetalGarurumon and Magnamon have been teased as the next kits! More at WtW- https://t.co/xzRNHPkFBs pic.twitter.com/cJWb18wGRU — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) May 14, 2021

Digimon Adventure was delayed last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, extremely early in its release schedule, but the series has since shown no signs of stopping as it moves closer to its finale. With the "Digi-Destined" recently being given an ending in the film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, it will be interesting to see if we once again revisit this world down the line, with either the old or the new class.

Will you be picking up these figures when they arrive for Digimon fans later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Digi-Destined.