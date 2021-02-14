Digimon Adventure Surprises with Greymon's New Mega Evolution

✖

Digimon Adventure has debuted a surprising new Mega Evolution for Greymon with the newest episode of the series! The original series teased the existence of branching evolutionary paths, but the concept wasn't explored in full until later iterations of the anime. But the new series is able to capitalize on all of this work, however, with some surprising branching evolutions of their own. The new DigiDestined have been put under constant duress as the series continues, and this has resulted in several surprising evolutionary forms for Tai and Agumon specifically.

While the new series had already seen Tai and Agumon break the ceiling through to their Mega level, the newest episode of the series saw then reaching yet another version of this form. Taking on the powerful Metallife Kuwagamon, MetalGreymon has to adapt to a strange electric environment and soon uses that power to reach a new Mega Evolution, BlitzGreymon. You can check it out below as shared by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Blitz Greymon evolution scene + Blitz Greymon vs Metallife Kuwagamon pic.twitter.com/SPrXdpVyK6 — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) February 14, 2021

Episode 36 of the series continues the desperate cliffhanger that saw Millenniumon's virus Digimon taking down a hovering satellite and sending it hurtling towards real world Japan. Koushiro discovers that there's actually a way to divert the satellite to a safe location, but in order to do so they need to attack a certain spot (at the right time) in a particular point where the two worlds unite with one another.

This is a struggle for Tai, Koushiro, and Sora, and the three of their Digimon are soon ambushed by Metallife Kuwagamon and a swarm of BladeKuwagamon. As they fight back, MetalGreymon gets pushed up against a wall of electricity. With this electricity, Tai and MetalGreymon soon adapt to the point it results in an entirely new Mega Evolution (just as they did for the Alterous upgrade). Unfortunately, the other DigiDestined have yet to reach theirs. But at least it seems that more than one Mega Evolution will be on the table from now on.

What did you think of BlitzGreymon's debut? Do you think we'll be seeing this Mega Evolution in action beyond this episode? Curious to see if the other DigiDestined will get their chance to shine with Mega forms?