Disney+ Just Welcomed a Ton of New Anime Titles

These days, the competition for streamers is fiercer than ever. From Netflix to Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, it seems new catalogs are popping up by the day. The race to retain streamers is getting faster by the day, and Disney+ has put together a plan to appeal to anime fans. After all, the service has its own exclusive series, and the Disney+ app just added a slew of hit anime titles to its catalog courtesy of Hulu.

Yes, that is right! You can now watch some of the biggest Hulu anime titles on Disney+ though there is a catch. Shows like Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Kill la Kill, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure are popping up on Disney+ in the United States. But for that to happen, you will still need a Hulu subscription.

The whole thing came to light this week as Disney+ kicked off a beta update to its app. The update was done to kickstart Hulu's integration with Disney+ in a bid to create a content hub. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger signaled the company's plan to heavily integrate Hulu with Disney+. The decision was made in hopes of keeping subscribers in app for longer stretches, but all of this Hulu content doesn't come free. In order to access its titles on the Disney+ app, you will need to have a Hulu subscription as well as Disney+ plan.

Of course, not every Hulu series has made a move to Disney+ as part of this integration push. From anime to reality television, pre-existing licensing deals are prevented a full transition. In light of this beta launch, Iger says his team hopes to fully promote Disney-Hulu bundles as soon as March 2024. But for now, subscribers to both of these services can test out their integration.

