Viral One Piece Short Imagines Shanks vs Blackbeard: Watch

One Piece is in its final act, and that means it has a lot of plots spinning these days. From the Straw Hats to Blackbeard and the Gorsei, the bigger picture is just now coming together in One Piece. For manga readers, they are on edge each week as new battles arise, and none got them more heated than Shanks' recent encounter with Blackbeard. And now, a new fan-anime is going viral as it brings that fight to life.

As you can see below, the artist MemeDuka took the time to imagine the details of Shanks vs Blackbeard. Their take might be short, but the fan-anime questions whether Blackbeard could stand against Shanks. After all, the captain of the Red-Hair Pirates has yet to face an enemy he couldn't beat. Between his strength and his Conqueror's Haki, Shanks is a deadly threat, but not even Whitebeard was able to defeat Blackbeard in his final moments.

This anime short shows how this Emperor clash might go, but of course, One Piece will have the final say. Creator Eiichiro Oda has left fans hanging about the match, and netizens are already split about the battle. Blackbeard has been a major villain in One Piece since the start, so many feel like Luffy should be the one to strike him down. If that is the case, Shanks is in for a rude awakening, but there is always the chance a draw might come to pass.

For now, all we can do is wait to see how One Piece handles this showdown as the manga continues. If you are not caught up with the hit series, you can find Oda's series on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

