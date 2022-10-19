Disney+ Announces Its Next Anime Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's hard to debate that streaming services are all looking to get in on the anime medium, with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Disney+ all taking the opportunity to create anime originals in an attempt to reach the top of the ladder. With Disney+ and Hulu recently making news by acquiring Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, with the Shonen franchise entirely leaving Crunchyroll as a result, Disney's streaming service is set to release a brand new anime that will hit North America next month in Tatami Time Machine Blues.

If you aren't familiar with The Tatami Galaxy, it was first released as a novel in Japan in 2004, with the anime adaptation hitting Disney+ this November actually being a sequel to the original story. The Tatami Galaxy did receive an anime adaptation of its own in 2010, produced by Madhouse, most known for anime series including One-Punch Man, Trigun, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few.

(Photo: Science SARU)

The series itself will be produced by Science SARU, the animation house responsible for Devilman Crybaby and Space Dandy, with the studio previously working alongside Disney+ on the long-awaited anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. The new anime sequel will have six episodes hitting the streaming service this November, showing how Disney is apparently moving forward with a continued focus on anime when it comes to its ever-expanding library of titles.

If you haven't heard of Tatami Time Machine Blues, the new anime coming to Disney+ next month has the following description, with the streaming service giving fans a rundown of this time travel epic:

"It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house's only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, "I" devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now "I" finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster."

What anime franchises do you think will eventually find their way onto Disney+? Have you had the opportunity to dive into the Tatami Galaxy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the anime streaming wars.