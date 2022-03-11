Disney Partners With Nippon For New Anime

Disney has the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and its ever-expanding roster of colorful characters at its disposal, with the gigantic company getting into the streaming game via its streaming service of Disney+. While Star Wars Visions was one of the first forays of the company into the realm of anime, along with the first time that animation studios have taken cracks at the world of Jedi and Sith, it seems that the company is partnering with Nippon TV to work on new anime projects for the future.

The two companies released an official joint statement via Variety, explaining the union that will see new material brought to both platforms in the future, which includes anime and live-action television series:

“The collaboration will include co-production of local language content ranging from drama series, animation to variety shows on Disney Plus for both Japanese and global audiences and the availability of both companies’ content on their respective platforms,”

A representative of Disney, managing director Carol Choi, broke down how the first offering of this union would be The Files of Young Kindaichi, which will arrive on Disney+:

“As Disney moves into the world of local content production, we are excited to expand our collaboration with Nippon TV Holdings as one of our strategic partners, starting with a very popular title to audiences across Asia Pacific,”

Yoshikuni Sugiyama, the President of Nippon Television, also lent their thoughts on the unique partnership:

“Disney is a world leader in entertainment and a long-standing important partner for us. Over the years, we have worked together on many business initiatives. It is an incredible honor to be able to develop our relationship further and join forces to advance our global expansion.”

Nippon TV as a platform has aired plenty of popular anime series in the past, with the likes of Berserk, Death Note, Ouran High School Host Club, and Tenchi Muyo being some of the biggest examples of franchises that the channel has shown to audiences in the East.

