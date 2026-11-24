Disney’s classic roster of villains have been taking over the anime world in a wild new kind of way, and now fans have gotten a much better look at its Season 2 return with the first full trailer helping to show it all off. Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation has been a notable mobile game release where classic Disney Villains get new anime makeovers, and the first season of its official anime adaptation made its debut last year. Now it’s coming back for a new season with a new arc on Disney+ next month.

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Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation Season 2 will be hitting Disney+ on December 23rd, and with it is going to be adapting the Episode of Savanaclaw from the game. Much like how the first season had a school inspired by the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, this next season is inspired by Scar from The Lion King. You can check out the new trailer for the coming season below to get an idea of what to expect.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland Season 2 Drops New Trailer for Disney+ Premiere

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Officially titled as Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation ~Episode of Savanaclaw~, the second season of the series will be making its debut with Disney+ in Japan on December 23rd. International release plans for the anime have yet to be announced as of this time, but it will likely be available for streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States when it makes its debut much like the first season. It will be running for eight episodes in total, and has also confirmed that new episodes will be releasing on a weekly basis.

Takahiro Natori returns from the first season to serve as chief director and script supervisor for Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation ~Episode of Savanaclaw~ while Shin Katagai serves as director for Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yoichi Kato provides the scripts for the series, Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato provide the character designs, and Takumi Ozawa returns from the original mobile game release to compose the music. But it’s heading into an entirely different arc with the focus on a different school than seen in the first season.

What’s New for Disney Twisted-Wonderland Season 2?

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Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation was originally announced with a three arc adaptation with the intent of adapting the Episode of Heartslabyul (as seen with the first season), Episode of Savanaclaw (as seen in this new season), and Episode of Octavinelle arcs from the mobile game release. The main voice cast from the first season are set to reprise their respective roles, but there will be more of a focus on the Savanaclaw students seen prior such as Yuichiro Umehara as Leona Kingscholar, Taito Ban as Jack Howl, and Aoi Ichikawa as Ruggie Bucchi.

There will be a new main protagonist at the center of the second season too with Fairouz Ai as Yuuka Hirasaka, a Judo student who ends up whisked away to this titular wonderland. So it’s got an extra bit of fun for those Isekai fans hoping to scratch that kind of anime itch as well along with adding that bump from Disney icons. But how are you liking Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.