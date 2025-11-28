Disney’s Twisted Anime Introduces A Classic Villain With a Hot Makeover (And Fans Can’t Handle It)

Disney has been inching its way into the anime world for years now, with the likes of Star Wars: Visions bringing the House of Mouse’s characters into the medium. One of the biggest anime offerings of late that re-imagines many of the classic Disney characters in the Japanese medium has been Disney’s Twisted Wonderland. First starting as a mobile game, this past October saw the franchise making its way to the small screen via an anime adaptation of its own. While the anime is front and center, the mobile game is still marching on, creating a brand new take on one of Disney’s creepiest villains.

Thanks to a recent event taking place in Disney’s Twisted Wonderland game, Oogie Boogie of Nightmare Before Christmas fame has been given an anime makeover. Now named “Swing,” the new take on the insect-filled antagonist looks quite unlike what we’ve seen from the villain in the past. Now sporting a more human, and decidedly far more anime, appearance than the original he had in the stop-motion, wearing a green cover that looks far more like the Oogie Boogie we’ve come to know. What might be most surprising isn’t just the new look for Oogie, but the legendary voice actor who is bringing the villain to life.

Along with the anime makeover, “Swing” is voiced by Kazuya Nakai. If this name sounds familiar to you as an anime fan, it should, as the voice actor has spent decades voicing the role of Roronoa Zoro in One Piece. On top of playing a pivotal role in the Grand Line, Nakai has also had major roles in the likes of Samurai Champloo, Hellsing, God Eater, Fruit Baskets, Fire Force, Blue Exorcist, and more. This wild take on Oogie Boogie has yet to be confirmed for the anime, though we’re crossing our fingers that The Nightmare Before Christmas is destined to return to the screen. You can check out wild fan reactions below.

OH MY GOODNESS, I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR OOGIE FOR YEARS AND THEY CASUALLY DROP THIS WHILE I'M SLEEPING, I'M NOT OK- 😭💖💖 pic.twitter.com/oXB3QhwUte — Mocha❤️💜 (@mochawulf) November 9, 2025

I'm curious what non-TWST fans think of Swing's (aka yassified Oogie Boogie's) design. pic.twitter.com/HxfyWY00Gc — FudgemintGuardian (@FudgemintGuard) November 15, 2025

Why do you look so crazy??

Also WHY IS HIS NAME SWING??

My friend said that it could be bc Oogie boogie songs in the NBC movie sings swing songs pic.twitter.com/sexp9Wzauz — ❥ s ᴇ ʟ ᴇ ɴ ᴀ ˎˊ˗✧ briar princess | Lilia lover (@cosmic_selena) November 15, 2025

Swing is Not Oogie Boogie

As is revealed in the recent Twisted Wonderland mobile game event, Swing might have taken on the aesthetic of Oogie Boogie, but the two characters are not one in the same. Much like the Wonderland iteration of Jack Skellington, Skully, the duo exists in different worlds, coming face-to-face in the latest crossover. So far, the mobile game has given quite a few different Disney heroes and villains new looks. The anime adaptation of this wild crossover series is in its infancy, currently releasing episodes on Hulu in North America. If you need more reasons to check out the anime series, here’s how the streaming service describes the show.

“High school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?”

