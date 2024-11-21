Disney’s Twisted Wonderland Anime Announces 3 Season Run Ahead of Premiere

Like many other studios, streaming platforms, and companies in the entertainment industry, Disney hasn’t turned a blind eye to how popular anime has become over the years. With Hulu and Disney+ receiving anime exclusives and even creating anime projects all their own, the studio is looking to dive further into the medium with a brand new project. Disney’s Twisted Wonderland might have started out as a mobile game but the company is looking to breath new life into the series next year. Not only is a first season on the horizon, but Disney has already confirmed that their confidence in the franchise will give fans three seasons to wait for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what is Twisted Wonderland you might ask? As mentioned earlier, the franchise first began as a mobile game that saw Disney teaming up with Aniplex to create a brand new universe. The characters, designs, and overall story were created by Yana Toboso, the mangaka responsible for Black Butler and put some wild new spins on some familiar Disney villains. The antagonists include the Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts, The Lion King’s Scar, The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Aladdin’s Jafar, Snow White’s Evil Queen, Hercules’ Hades, and Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent to name a few. Taking a page from the Harry Potter series, Twisted Wonderland sees its protagonist placed into a magical school, “Night Ravens College,” with the other students.

RELATED: Jack Skellington Gets a Hot Anime Makeover with Twisted Wonderland’s Help

The Wonderland is Certainly Twisted

With three seasons confirmed, Disney even confirmed the storylines of the upcoming storylines. Taking a page from the original mobile game’s story, the upcoming arcs will include “Episode of Heartslabyul,” “Episode of Savanaclaw,” and “Episode of Octavinelle.” If you’re wondering which anime studio will be lending a hand to Disney in forging this new universe, it has been confirmed that Yumeta Company and Graphinica will be helming the project. If you’re unfamiliar with these names, you might know them for their work on Record of Ragnarok II, Cannon Busters, and Tokyo Mew Mew to name a few. Fans can expect the series to begin in October of next year.

Disney’s Anime Adventures

Arguably, the biggest anime series that is focusing on Disney characters at the moment is Star Wars: Visions. The anthology series brings together animation studios, anime and otherwise, to weave new tales in the world of the Jedi and the Sith. While the thrid season has yet to receive a release date, numerous major anime studios are already confirmed for the upcoming episodes. Unfortunately, there has yet to be anime announcements for the superheroes of the Marvel Universe or any of the animated characters that have sprung to life thanks to Disney’s past animated features. Based on how big anime has become in recent years, it makes sense that Disney would be looking for new avenues in the medium to explore.

If you want to follow Twisted Wonderland’s story and don’t have the mobile game, we have good news for you. Not only did this mobile game receive its own manga, but the three stories that will make up the three anime series each received their own series thanks to Square Enix. To this day, each of these arcs are continuing to release new chapters so if you want a leg-up on the Twisted Wonderland before next October, these manga stories are the way to go.

Want to see what the future has in store for Disney in the anime world, Twisted Wonderland and otherwise? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest when it comes to Disney’s future anime presence or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.