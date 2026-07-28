Disney’s Twisted Anime Confirms Second Season Release Window

Disney has been slowly dipping its toes into the world of anime, with one of the biggest examples of the legendary studio hitting the medium involving the Sith and the Jedi. Star Wars: Visions has three seasons that bring together several different Japanese studios to tell new stories in a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Luckily, the universe that gave us Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader isn’t the only anime project from Disney. The Twisted Wonderland brings together some of Disney’s creepiest villains in a wild new way, and fans won’t be waiting much longer to see the anime’s second season comeback.

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For those who haven’t had the opportunity to check out Disney’s Twisted Wonderland, the series revolves around students attending a magical university quite like the Harry Potter franchise, albeit with a Disney twist. Rather than focusing on dorms like Hufflepuff and Slytherin, the Wonderland instead pays tribute to villains of Disney’s past, including The Little Mermaid’s Ursula, Aladdin’s Jafar, Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent, and Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts. In the next season, it appears as though House Savanaclaw will be playing a major role, with this dorm modeled after The Lion King’s Scar. Set to air in December of 2026, the anime adaptation’s official website has shared a new poster to focus on the now-deceased brother of Mufasa’s house.

The Twisted Wonderland’s Strange Origins

Disney

Disney’s Twisted Wonderland first started as a mobile game that released in Japan in 2020, eventually hitting North America close to two years later in 2022. Like many anime mobile games on the market, this Disney entry acted as a “Gacha game,” allowing players the opportunity to pick up some of the most colorful characters. If you’re a big fan of the anime medium in general, you might recognize the art style that is employed in bringing this tribute to villains to the screen.

For those who might not know, Toboso is perhaps best known for creating the Black Butler franchise, which first arrived as a manga series in 2006. To this day, Toboso is still working on the manga, which continues to release new chapters, spawning several different anime series and live-action adaptations. Most recently, Black Butler returned to the small screen after over a decade with two unique storylines, Black Butler: Public School Arc and Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc. Despite how busy Yana is with the franchise that propelled him to stardom, this fact didn’t stop him from remaking the Disney villains in a wild new way. Fingers crossed that the success of both this series and Star Wars: Visions will give Disney the green light to continue venturing into the anime world.

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Via Twisted Wonderland Official Website