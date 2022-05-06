Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases New Anime Poster

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters soon, and as you can imagine, Marvel fans are ready to see what the sequel has in store. After all, there is a lot for the MCU to unpack in the wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and audiences around the world are sure to rush theaters when this new film drops. Over in Japan, Doctor Strange has gone live thanks to a handy time difference, and the hero got his own anime poster to hype his comeback.

The artwork comes from Marvel Studios directly as the company's Japan branch posted on Twitter the other day. It was there fans got a look at the movie's newest anime poster, and it was put together by the likes of Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail), Boichi, and Chuya Koyama.

As you can see above, the lefthand drawing of Doctor Strange comes from Koyama. The artist is best known for working on Space Brothers, and now, he has tried his hand at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mashima's take on the sorcerer is seen centered in this new poster, and of course, Boichi (Dr. Stone) has Doctor Strange looking a bit unhinged in his righthand drawing.

READ MORE: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reviews Round-Up: What Did The Critics Think? | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Debuts Poster from Fairy Tail's Creator

These artists clearly tackled the sorcerer in different ways, but each one suits the Marvel hero just fine. Each of these iterations can exist in the multiverse, so it is good this new movie will explore more than one reality. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiverse is closer Strange's timeline than ever, and this poster shows just three versions of the hero waiting out there.

For fans in Japan, they will get the chance to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ASAP. The movie drops overseas on May 4th before taking over stateside theaters on May 6th.

What do you think about this collaborative promo? Which artist handled Doctor Strange the best here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.