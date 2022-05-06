Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Debuts Poster from Fairy Tail's Creator

✖

Doctor Strange is just days out from his big comeback, and the sorcerer has plenty to do. After all, fans in Japan will get to meet up with the Marvel hero in a couple of days as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will debut early overseas. So to make the sorcerer comfortable, well – the artist behind Fairy Tail was asked to come in and do a poster for the hero's new movie.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Fairy Tail took fans by surprise when they shared a new piece of art they've been busy inking. As you can see below, the poster is of Doctor Strange himself, and Mashima says he was brought on by Marvel Studios to hype the sorcerer's new movie with this poster.

"I drew a piece to promote Marvel Studios' latest work Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will be released in theaters on May 4th. He's the strongest sorcerer," Mashima wrote.

As fans must know, this is not the first time Mashima has worked with magic. The artist might be busy with Eden Zero these days, but he is known best for creating Fairy Tail. The fantastical shonen was set in a world where magic was real, and its hero Natsu Dragneel practiced a rare form of dragon magic. Now, this Doctor Strange gig has given Mashima the chance to practice with new wizards, so things are coming full circle for the artist.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will debut in Japan on May 4th before making its launch stateside on May 6th. So if you haven't nabbed tickets to check out the flick, you better do so ASAP! As for Mashima, the artist is currently publishing new chapters of Edens Zero with help from Kodansha Comics.

What do you make of Mashima's tribute to the MCU? Does their style suit Doctor Strange...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.