Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases New Anime Poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel movie on the docket, and it goes without saying that fans are ready to watch the sequel. After all, the film promises to follow up on the consequences of Spider-Man's latest outing. But to ensure fans are hyped overseas, well – Marvel has released a special anime poster for Stephen Strange and the whole gang.

The ad comes from Japan as you might have guessed, and it is courtesy of several popular virtual YouTubers. As you can see below, the Hololive mash-up replaces our favorite MCU heroes with everyone from Shirakumi Fubuki to Aki Rosenthal and Inugami Korone. All of these anime girls are posing like their Marvel counterparts, and honestly? This anime makeover is pretty great.

As you can see, Hololive is helping promote Doctor Strange's sequel in Japan, and these anime YouTubers have quite the reach. This isn't the first time Hollywood has used these avatars to promote its films abroad. Several of these YouTubers promoted the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game while another known as La+ Darkness did an interview with Robert Pattinson for The Batman.

Now, it seems Marvel is leaning on these anime girls to hype Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Hololive, this group will release special promo videos on May 3rd dedicated to the sequel. The girls plan to visit a virtual Marvel cafe, rewatch the first film, and even meet Doctor Strange himself during their joint program. So if you ever wondered how the sorcerer would fair in an anime, well – we will find out soon enough!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will debut stateside on May 6th. The movie will release in Japan a couple days early on May 4th.

