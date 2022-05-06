Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Poster Reveals Multiple Wandas

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just revealed a final poster for the upcoming movies. We're just 10 days away from the release and speculation is at an all-time high. In the newest image there are a ton of variants pictured of Wanda, Doctor Strange, Mordo, and Wong. Curiously, there are very few replications of Christine Palmer or America Chavez. Even more strange is the presence of some skeletons near the bottom. It looks like things might get a little dicey for both Wong and Ms. America. There's no way to know for certain, but the poster throws more gasoline on the fire of this film. Check out the latest image down below.

When confronted by the idea of who is stronger, Strange or Wanda, Director Sam Raimi couldn't call a winner. "Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda's magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn't have, and he's got the help of Kamar-Taj," Raimi said. "If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves ... there could be Doctor Strange out there that's more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it's all a mixed bag of possibilities."

The final poster arrives! Experience all the Madness in 1️⃣0️⃣ days!! pic.twitter.com/hfe93WOqzd — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 26, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a crackling description. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

What do you think of the Doctor Strange poster? Let us know down in the comments!