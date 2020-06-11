Domestic Girlfriend to Stream Uncensored Season on HIDIVE

When it comes to anime, there are plenty of fans who do their best to avoid censorship, and that means they are really accustomed to buying Blu-rays of their go-to shows. It is not every day a streaming service manages to nab an uncensored version of a show, but that is what HIDIVE managed as of late. The site confirmed it would air the unedited version of Domestic Girlfriend, and fans are geeking out over the big announcement.

It was not long ago that HIDIVE confirmed it would stream the uncensored edition of Domestic Girlfriend. The site made an entire post about the acquisition, and it will begin rolling out next week.

"Can’t get enough Domestic Girlfriend (Domestic na Kanojo)? Do you love uncensored anime? If so, HIDIVE has some VERY good news for all our cultured fans out there: The Domestic Girlfriend Uncensored Edition is coming to HIDIVE," the site shared.

"Mark your calendars for June 17, 2020 at 16:00 UTC for a weekly rollout of both the sub and the dub!"

For fans who will want to watch the uncensored material, there are some setting changes you will have to make to your HIDIVE profile. You can read up on the settings here as users will need to edit their content restrictions and audio preferences to get the full experience.

Currently, HIDIVE will be offering this uncensored anime to a few territories such as the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and more. You can read up on Domestic Girlfriend's synopsis below:

“Natsuo is a high schooler experiencing the crushing despair of unrequited love towards his teacher, Hina. In an attempt to lift his spirits, he attends a mixer where he meets a girl named Rui. The two sleep together, expecting never to see one another again, but fate has other plans. His life suddenly becomes more complicated when his father comes home and announces he has remarried a woman with two daughters whom Natsuo has met before: Hina and Rui!”

