Dr. Stone Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone has quickly become one of the most unique series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and like fellow recent hits series such as The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone will also be getting a brand new anime series later this Summer. As its upcoming July premiere gets closer and closer, fans are starting to get details about its big anime debut.

As spotted by @Spytrue on Twitter, the opening theme for the Dr. Stone anime is titled, “Good Morning World” and will be performed by Burnout Syndromes. The ending theme will be titled “Life” and will be performed by Rude-A.

Reportedly slated to premiere July 5th (though this has yet to be officially confirmed), Dr. Stone has been licensed for an English language release by Crunchyroll. Shinya Iino will be directing the series for TMS Entertainment, Yuichiro Kido will be providing the scripts for the series, Yuko Iwasa will be designing the characters, and Tatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music for the anime.

The confirmed cast of the series includes Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and they describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”