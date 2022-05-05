Dr. Stone Is Getting A Stage Play

✖

Dr. Stone has brought the story of Senku and the Stone World to an end earlier this year, with the manga hitting new heights in terms of overall sales as a result. With this summer set to bring back the anime via a new animated special, and the third season set to arrive in 2023, the anime franchise is set to receive a live-action adaptation via a stage play which was recently announced in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, it was announced that the live-action stage play for Dr. Stone will be arriving this July though details about who are set to portray the characters formed by creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi are still under wraps. Dr. Stone is far from the only anime series to receive its own stage play, with the likes of Naruto, Bleach, Beastars, My Hero Academia, and many others also getting live-action adaptations. While these plays are basically only performed in Japan, we're certainly crossing our fingers that North America will see some of the adaptations hit stateside.

Though the story of Dr. Stone began recently in 2017, the series currently has thirteen million copies of its manga in circulation, showing how a popular series can skyrocket in a relatively short amount of time. There are currently no plans for a sequel to the story of Senku and his friends looking to restore human civilization following a mysterious plague that trapped humanity within stone prisons, though we could certainly see more live-action adaptations being created for this original tale.

Recently, fans in North America were told that they'll get the opportunity to see one of these live-action anime adaptations performed, as Hulu is set to air Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away play on its streaming service. Considering the legendary animated film remains one of the biggest money-makers within the medium, this is certainly a good place to start.

Via WSJ_Manga