Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away Play Is Coming to Hulu

Studio Ghibli has brought some of the greatest films in history to life, and anime fans keep coming back for more. Directors like Hayao Miyazaki continue to find new fans by the day, and Spirited Away has brought millions closer to anime over the years. These days, the movie is making a name for itself thanks to a special live-action project, and the play is going to make its way to Hulu before long.

The report comes straight from Hulu as the service confirmed it will stream Spirited Away starting this summer. The show has already finished its run in Tokyo, and it has a few more stops to make before ending in Nagoya. The final stop will film its two performances for streaming, and Hulu expects to release the play on July 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Hulu, it will stream one version of the play on July 3rd before airing the other performance on July 4th. These streams will be done live, and Hulu has not said whether it will retain the footage for later viewings. This means fans will want to tune into the play on Hulu as soon as it begins because they might not get the chance to see the show otherwise. Each of the performances will start at 12:00 pm JST.

READ MORE: Spirited Away Stage Play Releases Gorgeous First-Look Photos | Spirited Away Special Reveals Major Secrets Behind the Studio Ghibli Classic | Studio Ghibli Finally Clarifies if Spirited Away’s Chihiro and Haku Ever Met Again

If you need more information on Spirited Away, you can always check out its original film. Miyazaki’s film is considered one of the best anime features of all time, and it is also one of its highest-grossing movies. You can read up on the movie’s synopsis below for more details:

“Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.”

What do you make of this live-action announcement? Will you be checking out this take on Spirited Away? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – SoraNews24