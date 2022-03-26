Dr. Stone Shares New Character Designs For Anime Special

Dr. Stone’s manga might have brought the story of Senku to a close but the anime adaptation still has quite a long road ahead of it before it ends the story of the Stone World. While fans have to wait until 2023 to see the third season of the anime series by TMS/8PAN, a summer special is set to arrive later this year which will focus on the swashbuckling pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the television series.

The second season of Dr. Stone, titled Stone Wars, saw Senku explore the future world that has been utterly transformed thanks to the majority of the human race being trapped within stone prisons that go as far as the edge of their skin. With the young mad scientist attempting to use science in order to restore civilization, he has run into quite the problem in Shishio, a young brawler freed from stone that wants to get rid of adults and create a new world for the next generation by any means necessary.

The Official Twitter Account for Dr. Stone shared new looks at the star of the upcoming special, Ryusui, who is a sea-faring pirate that will play a major role in the future of the series and the exploits of Senku and his friends as they attempt to bring back a world that hasn’t existed for thousands of years:

If you have yet to dive into the mysterious adventures of the Stone World, Crunchyroll has an official description of Dr. Stone that will catch you up to speed, which reads as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

The new special is set to arrive this July and while it might not be a full season, it just might answer some major questions as we await the official return of Dr. Stone.