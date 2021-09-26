Dr. Stone Officially Kicks Off Final Arc

Dr. Stone has officially kicked off the final arc of its manga with the newest chapter released in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s series began with the petrification of Earth that sealed Senku Ishigami and the rest of the world away for thousands of years only to be revived in a prehistoric like world of stone much later. The central mystery of the series has seen Senku pinpoint that the source of the petrification actually came from someone on the moon that he has dubbed the “Why-Man.” As fans have seen, this mystery is now closer to being solved than ever.

Chapter 212 of the series officially launched this week, and with it kicks off the very final arc of the series overall. Dubbed the “Final Part: Stone to Space” arc, Senku and the rest of the world are now making their final preparations to launch a mission to space in order to confront the Why-Man on the moon and figure out why they were petrified in the first place. This means that the final mystery of the series will be revealed in due time when a select trio makes their groundbreaking mission.

The series will be taking a short break and will not be releasing a new chapter on October 3rd so that Inagaki and Boichi can do some more research. Instead, Chapter 213 of the series will be releasing on October 10th and take this final arc in its first direction. As fans had seen over the course of the last few arcs, Senku and the others have been traveling around the world to gather the necessary materials and labor force necessary for such a huge mission.

Chapter 212 of the series sees them making their way back to Japan, and considering how long they had been petrified, it’s been eight long years since they had last set sights on their home turf. Now the engine is in full swing for this final mission, and soon fans will see Senku and the others accomplish the impossible when they launch a mission into space despite all of the technological advances having to be made completely from scratch in this stone world.

As for the anime, Season 3 of the series has been announced as is now currently in the works for the future. If you wanted to catch up with the manga before it all comes to an end, you can check out the most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media. How do you feel about Dr. Stone‘s manga kicking off its final arc? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!