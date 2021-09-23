Dr. Stone May Launch Its Final Arc Soon

Dr. Stone might have been a series you were not sure about at first, but for millions, it has become a go-to read. The manga has become a huge hit since its debut in March 2017, and its anime has only endeared more to Senku and his friends. But if a new report is right, it seems Dr. Stone will end before much longer.

The rumor cropped up online today thanks to well-known pages like WSJ_manga. It was there fans were told the climax of Dr. Stone is coming, but there is no telling how long the final arc could go.

According to the news, Dr. Stone will enter its final arc when Weekly Shonen Jump resumes with its next issue. The arc will obviously keep up with Senku and his friends as they continue to explore the overgrown world around them. But as their enemies gain on them, fans can only imagine the wild things this finale will get into.

Nothing official has been said about this rumor, but this is par for the course with Shonen Jump. Readers will find out in due time when the title releases its next issue. This means fans will need to sit tight for now, but many admit they’re not surprised by this report. After all, Dr. Stone has been going on for years, and its story has expanded pretty far as is.

For anyone unfamiliar with the title, Dr. Stone was created in 2017 by writer Riichiro Inagaki and artist Boichi. To date, the manga has put out 22 volumes, and it has over 10 million copies in circulation. Its anime began in July 2019 with help from TMS Entertainment, and a third season is in the works as is. You can find the story’s official synopsis below, and Viz Media has all of Dr. Stone available to read digitally through its online vault:

“One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim-until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!”

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you think Dr. Stone has reached its limit…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.