Dr. Stone Announces Season 3 with New Trailer

Dr. Stone brought its second season to an end today, but it is not the finale of the series! Oh no, there is plenty more to come where this anime is concerned. Following the debut of its season two finale, Dr. Stone put out a trailer for fans confirming the third season is on the way, and this announcement reel shows fans what they can expect next year.

You can find the trailer for yourself below with English subtitles courtesy of Twitter user Aitaikimochi. The fan-translator whipped up some stellar subtitles for the Japanese promo, and they confirm our heroes are about to embark on a seafaring journey.

The next season of Dr. STONE has been confirmed!🌟 The season will start from the Age of Exploration arc with the building of the Perseus! 🚢 Here are my English subs for the announcement trailer! #DrSTONE pic.twitter.com/O4KcBRijnA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 25, 2021

"The next adventure! Isn't it obvious? We've got to sail across the ocean," the trailer announces before fans are greeted with an epic sight. It turns out the third season will begin its adaptation of the Age of Exploration arc. This means the gang has to get Perseus built, and their ship is nice enough that the Thousand Sunny might get jealous.

This trailer doesn't give any information on when season three will go live, but fans can rest easy knowing it is coming. Dr. Stone season two was a hit with fans following its comeback, so it is not surprising to see the third season in the works. So if you were fretting over the show's future, you can take a big sigh of relief.

