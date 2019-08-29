Dr. Stone’s New Opening Details Surfaces

Senku and Taiju are two youngsters who are looking to combine their strengths in brains and brawns in recreating a lost world. With the popular anime releasing this summer, a new arc is leading the way for a new opening theme to be unveiled. One Dr. Stone fan managed to translate some interesting information regarding just who will be supplying the new theme for the series, sure to reflect the new events and characters that are being revealed at a rapid pace with the introduction of the franchise’s “Village Arc”!

Twitter User Spytrue managed to translate a recent magazine publication that lays out that the band, Pelican Fanclub, will be providing the new opening theme for the series that focuses on a Stone World and two best friends’ attempts at bringing back humanity:

Dr.STONE 2nd-cour OP/ED revealed

OP2: PELICAN FANCLUB “Sangenshoku”

The first theme of the anime’s opening is “Good Morning World!” by the band, Burnout Syndromes, which does a fantastic job of setting the stage of this franchise’s unique world. Hopefully, the follow up theme from Pelican Fanclub will manage to live up to its predecessor though considering the current quality of the episodes that have been released for the series, we’re not too worried.

The recent “Village Arc” has introduced a new cast of characters for Senku to explore, with one of the big shockers being that some characters may have been born in their Stone World meaning that a number of people may have been able to escape their rocky fates long before Senku and Taiju did.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”