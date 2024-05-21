One Piece Manga Reunites Luffy's Brothers in New Sketch

One Piece has been around for decades, and in that time, the franchise has done plenty. From its manga to its anime and live-action outing, One Piece is thriving like never before these days. The whole Straw Hat crew is on a high, and now, a One Piece spin off is paying homage to Luffy by reuniting the pirate with his brothers.

The tribute comes courtesy of One Piece's manga for Hungry Days, a campaign the series launched in tandem with Nissin Foods. The crossover, which began in 2019, went viral thanks to a series of anime shorts. It didn't take long before Hungry Days shifted to paper, and its manga just posted a special new sketch of the ASL bros.

(Photo: Shueisha / Nissin Foods)

As you can see above, the artwork puts Luffy in the center as he hogs two bags of food in hand. Dressed in black capris and a simple tee, the modern look still suits the Straw Hat captain. To the left, we can see a modern take on Sabo with a pipe in hand, and Ace can be found on the other side of Luffy. The guy still hasn't found a shirt, but thanks to this special One Piece sketch, the ASL brothers are back together at last.

For fans of One Piece, this trio holds a special place in their hearts, so Hungry Days couldn't have picked a better group to honor. Hopefully, the spin off will dive deeper into the bond between these brothers down the line. And if that happens, well – the One Piece promo manga better secure itself an English translation ASAP because the fans will be ravenous.

If you aren't familiar with One Piece period, no sweat! The series is easy to find. You can read the ongoing manga over on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think of this special One Piece tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!