Dr. Stone: New World Announces Return Date With New Trailer

Earlier this year, Dr. Stone made an anime return to further explore the Stone World in an appropriately titled arc, "New World". As Senku and friends attempt to discover just what transformed the Earth into a Stone World, the secrets appear to be somewhat related to none other than Senku's father. With a new trailer arriving online, the anime adaptation has taken the opportunity to confirm when fans can expect to re-join Senku's scientific journey that has been fraught with peril.

Dr. Stone's manga has already come to an end, with Senku's conclusion arriving in the printed pages at the beginning of 2022. Keeping this in mind, the anime adaptation is racing toward the finish line but hasn't confirmed whether the New World will act as a series finale or if a fourth season is on the way. Based on this latest trailer, some surprising secrets are clearly preparing to be unearthed.

Dr. Stone's Big Comeback

Dr. Stone's third season will return on October 12th this fall, bringing the New World's storyline to a close. The final moments of the latest trailer might throw the anime fans for a loop so be forewarned that some mind-blowing moments lie within the new footage below.

If you wanted to catch up with Dr. Stone's first three seasons of the anime so far, you can now find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll ahead of Dr. Stone New World's return with Part 2. The streaming service describes the anime as such, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Have you been digging the third season of Dr. Stone so far? Do you think the Stone World will get one more season for its finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Stone World.