Dr. Stone Season 3 Announces Part 2 Release Window

Dr. Stone Season 3 kicked off the New World Arc from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original Dr. Stone manga run this Spring, and now it has set the release window for Part 2 of the newest season as it readies to return later this year. Dr. Stone Season 3 saw Senku and some of the Kingdom of Science craft a ship and head out into the open seas in search of the space craft that Senku's father originally landed on Earth years before Senku and the others were freed from their stone prisons. But upon arriving on the island where the craft was, they soon found themselves in all sorts of new troubles.

Dr. Stone first announced Season 3 with a planned two cours of episodes to tell the New World Arc story, and the newest episode of the season brought about the anime's midseason finale for Season 3. This left Senku on a major cliffhanger that promised that not only would they be able to free the rest of the Kingdom of Science's members, but that they would also take a more active role against their new foes. This will be coming in Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2, which has now been confirmed for a release this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Check out the promo celebrating Dr. Stone New World Part 1 below:

How to Catch Up With Dr. Stone Season 3

If you wanted to catch up with Dr. Stone's first three seasons of the anime so far, you can now find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll ahead of Dr. Stone New World's return with Part 2 later this October. They tease the anime as such, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Dr. Stone Season 3 introduced some new friends and foes that further deepen the mysteries of what petrified Earth in the first place, and this arc in particular makes some major strides towards what will be coming in the end.