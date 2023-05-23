Dr. Stone Celebrates Season 3 With Special Manga Promo

Dr. Stone Season 3 has been working its way through the New World arc with its new episodes, and Dr. Stone is celebrating just how far the franchise has come with a special trailer showing off the manga! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original Dr. Stone manga came to an end a couple of years ago in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the franchise has been kept alive with the anime adaptation now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. Thankfully, the anime is still far from over with tons of ground to cover from the manga still go.

While the Dr. Stone anime still has quite a ways to go as it tackles the manga's events, Dr. Stone has already come a long way heading into the events of the New World arc. Dr. Stone is celebrating all of that with a special new trailer showing off the manga's version of the first few arcs of the series and teases fans of the anime about some of the new faces yet to make their debut in future arcs to come. You can check out the special trailer for the Dr. Stone manga below:

How to Watch Dr. Stone Season 3

Dr. Stone New World is now airing the first half of Season 3 this Spring, and has been confirmed to take a break over the Summer before coming back for Part 2 of the season some time later this Fall. If you wanted to catch Dr. Stone's first two seasons (and the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special) and get up to date with everything that's gone down in the Dr. Stone anime so far, you can now find Dr. Stone streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Dr. Stone anime as such:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

How are you liking Dr. Stone Season 3 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!