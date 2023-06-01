Dr. Stone Season 3 Drops New Poster

Dr. Stone: New World is the title for the third season of Senku's exploits as he attempts to use science to free humanity from a stone curse of mysterious origin. While this latest host of episodes is hinting at the idea that the reason for why mankind has been trapped for thousands of years might be revealed in short order, Senku is going to have to overcome some big challenges before finding that answer. Now, a new poster has dropped for season 3 that assembles Senku's friends, past and present.

One of the biggest draws that Dr. Stone has going for it is the interesting mysteries that have surrounded Senku's journey. Like anime franchises Attack on Titan and Heavenly Delusion, the main mystery isn't the only driving force for the protagonist. On top of attempting to discover why the Stone World came about and kept much of humanity trapped in individual stone prisons for thousands of years, Senku has awoken to a world that has inhabitants who weren't trapped and have been living in a world that is mostly bereft of technology.

Dr. Stone World

TMS Entertainment, the studio responsible for Dr. Stone, released a new poster for New World, showing off the main characters of the third season. With Dr. Stone's manga already ending, it has yet to be confirmed how many additional seasons the unique anime adaptation will have before its conclusion. Based on the events that have played out so far, and the events that are to come, season 3 will be one to remember for the franchise.

If you haven't had a chance to dive into the Stone World, here's how Crunchyroll, which currently houses all the episodes so far, breaks down the story of Senku, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing...Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Where do you rank New World amongst the Dr. Stone seasons? Will you be sad to see the Stone World come to an end?