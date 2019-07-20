Dr. Stone Reveals Initial English Dub Cast

Dr. Stone has landed! With a handful of episodes already released, following a world turned to stone, Funimation has announced the English Dub cast for the popular anime series with its premiere episode of its Simulcast. For those who don’t know, the story follows two high schoolers, one smart and one strong, as they attempt to remake the world following a mysterious event that has turned everyone into stone. Though they managed to free themselves, everyone else has been trapped in stone for thousands of years. Now a new civilization will be created on the shoulders of this new generation.

Funimation shared the news on their official Twitter Account, promoting the fact that the English Dub Cast was now revealed with the release of the first Simulcast episode of the franchise:

Dr. Stone’s top two protagonists were revealed on Crunchyroll’s website, in conjunction with Funimation, with the following sentence:

“Aaron Dismuke is leading the charge to rebuild civilization as Senku, and he’s joined by Ricco Fajardo as Taiju and Brittany Lauda as Yuzuriha.”

Of course, as fans of the series may know, there are going to be a ton of additions to the cast as Senku and Taiju begin their quest to rebuild society from the ground floor up, so we’ll be sure to keep you posted once all the cast news drops.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

The series is described as such: “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”