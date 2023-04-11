Dr. Stone Season 3 Joins Minecraft in Big Premiere

The third season of Dr. Stone has brought back the Stone World which sees the young mad scientist known as Senku attempting to free humanity from a mysterious curse that has trapped them in stone. With Senku finding himself joined by quite a colorful cast of characters this time around, Dr. Stone had a surprising crossover in its opening installment. To help in demonstrating the world they're in, Dr. Stone used an art style that players of the popular video game Minecraft might be quite familiar with.

Minecraft has worked its way up the video game ladder to become one of the biggest games in the industry, as the platform allows players to build their own worlds to share them with others. In the past, we've seen a number of players create homages to big anime players including the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon, and Naruto to name a few. Dr. Stone Season 3 won't have its characters playing video games much, thanks in part to the current status of the world and its severe lack of technology, though this recent Easter Egg certainly was ripped straight from the block-focused game.

The third season of Senku's anime adaptation has the following official description, "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

If you aren't familiar with Dr. Stone, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series that introduces a Stone World to the anime world, "One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think of this hilarious crossover between the worlds of anime and video games? What other anime franchises would look good in the Minecraft world?