Dr. Stone Season 3 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

It's time for Dr. Stone to make a long-awaited comeback! After a hot minute off the air, the hit shonen series is bringing sci-fi back to life with a new season. Today, Dr. Stone season 3 made its big debut, and that means the anime has a new opening and ending for us to binge!

As you can see below, Dr. Stone: New World dropped its opening earlier today, and it highlights all of our favorite characters. The visuals from TMS Entertainment are as crisp as you'd want. And thanks to artist Huwie Ishizaki, Dr. Stone has a new banger of a theme song in "Wasuregataki".

Now with its ending, Dr. Stone season 3 leans into all kinds of colors with a cute outro. The ending features music by the OKAMOTO'S as the group performs the track "Where Do We Go?". The single is certainly catchy, and according to fans online, the ED is one of the best Dr. Stone has done yet. In fact, this opening-ending duo is probably the strongest released by Dr. Stone period.

Now if you are not familiar with Dr. Stone or ready for season 3, there are plenty of ways to catch up. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can begin your anime journey there. As for the manga, Dr. Stone came to a close last March after beginning in 2017. Publisher Shueisha gave the go-ahead for the Dr. Stone anime back in 2019, and season two followed in March 2021. A special titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui was released in July 2022 before season three launched this week. So you have a good bit of content to binge if you want to prepare for Dr. Stone season 3.

Want to know more about the apocalyptic sci-fi series? You can read the official synopsis of Dr. Stone here for all the details: "One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think about Dr. Stone season 3 now that its premiere is here?