Dr. Stone Studio Boosts Morale With Wage Increases

TMS Entertainment might be currently best known for bringing Dr. Stone to life, with the third season on the way, but the anime studio has been working on properties since it opened its doors in the 1960s. Now, the production house has hit the news for a very different reason, which many will celebrate as TMS has announced that both current and new hires will be seeing an increase in their wages. Needless to say, this is good news for animators and creative minds in the anime business.

Dr. Stone Season 3 will once again follow the young mad scientist Senku as he attempts to free the denizens of his world from the stone prison that they have been trapped in for thousands of years. With Senku looking to set sail this time around following the return of the anime later this month, promotional material has hinted at the idea that those responsible for this world might be revealed in the upcoming episodes. With TMS Entertainment returning for the upcoming season, the anime adaptation remains in good hands.

TMS Press Release

TMS released a new statement breaking down the wage increases for their current employees, which will see current employees boosted by thirty percent and new hires looking to receive twenty-four percent once they come aboard, "TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Takezaki) will introduce a new compensation system from April 2023. Specifically, we plan to increase the basic salary of existing employees by an average of about 30% by increasing the ratio of basic salary to annual income by abolishing premium wages paid in advance and partially incorporating bonuses. The new compensation system will raise the starting salary for new graduates from 210,000 yen to 260,000 yen, an increase of about 24%.

Aiming for the sustainable development of the Japanese animation industry, we are working to solve various issues such as the animation production environment and structural problems in the animation business. We are making progress.

As part of this, we aim to stabilize the income of our employees and strengthen our recruitment competitiveness through the new remuneration system."

TMS Entertainment isn't just known for Dr. Stone. The studio has also worked on the likes of Lupin The Third, Case Closed, Fruits Basket, and Rent-A-Girlfriend to name a few. Ironically enough, TMS has also worked on some major North American animated series such as Batman: The Animation Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers to name a few.

Via TMS Entertainment Press Release