Dr. Stone Season 3 Shares New Poster

Dr. Stone wrapped up its second season back in March 2021, and soon, the time will come for its new season to drop. Following a special last summer, Dr. Stone season 3 is slated to drop this year after a long wait. And now, we have been given a new poster for Dr. Stone season 3 to celebrate its arrival!

The update comes from Anime Japan as the annual event took place this weekend in Tokyo. It was there fans were shown all sorts of anime updates, and that included a Dr. Stone check. After all, season 3 of Dr. Stone is slated to drop on April 6th, and its new poster highlights Senku.

Standing before a massive tree, Senku is dressed in his usual gear, and fans have never been happier to see the hero. After all, season 3 is about to tackle Dr. Stone's New World saga, so a lot of twists are coming for our protagonists. This means Dr. Stone season 3 is going to be a must-watch event, and Crunchyroll will kick off its simulcast stateside next month.

If you are not caught up with Dr. Stone, you should know the series got its start in March 2017 under author Riichiro Inagaki and artist Boichi. The manga wrapped in 2022, and since its release, Dr. Stone has sold well over 14 million copies. As for the Dr. Stone anime, TMS Entertainment kicked off its adaptation with season one in 2019. Now, Dr. Stone season 3 is on the horizon, so newcomers better catch up on the sci-fi shonen ASAP. You can read more about Dr. Stone below if you happen to be on the fence ahead of its anime comeback:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

